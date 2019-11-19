International Development News
Shashi Tharoor joins UK firm as strategic adviser

  • London
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:23 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:23 IST
Senior Congress Party MP and well-known author Shashi Tharoor was on Tuesday confirmed as the latest addition to the ranks of a UK-based advisory firm alongside leading British experts and former politicians. CTD Advisors said Tharoor will provide strategic advice to its clients operating in opaque and unfamiliar political and regulatory environments and manage their reputational risk.

He joins a team made up of former British Prime Minister Theresa May, former UK National Security Advisor Sir Mark Lyall Grant, former Head of British Defence Intelligence Chris Nickols and the Friends of Israel Group’s Honorary President Lord Stuart Polak. "Corporate diplomacy, effective negotiation and having a soft power strategy in place, are vital business tools these days," said Tharoor, the author of numerous books, the most recent being ‘The Hindu Way – An Introduction’ and 'Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India' which topped bestseller lists in the UK.

"Ongoing Brexit uncertainty, access to public information/fake news, China and India’s developing role in the new world order, and the emergence of new global relationships amid the world’s disorder, are all causing geopolitical uncertainties for governments, corporates and investors, but at the same time creating opportunities to increase their influence and to succeed provided they have the right strategic advice and geopolitical due diligence,” he said. CTD Advisors was founded last year by former British banker and business strategist Shoaib Bajwa as a London-based international affairs advisory firm with global access.

It provides strategic advice to a wide range of private equity firms, corporations, hedge funds, financial institutions, high net worth (HNW) families and sovereign entities to make informed decisions and help navigate their way around unpredictable, challenging and opaque situations and environments. Bajwa, CTD Advisors Founder and CEO, said: “These are exciting times when corporations have started to address geostrategic issues.

"Having Shashi as one of our trusted advisors will give our clients the additional insight in managing crises, communication strategy and geo-economic challenges." PTI AK NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

