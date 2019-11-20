Production sections in Syria's Banias refinery back to work after explosion -SANA

The Syrian oil ministry said on Tuesday that all production sections in Syria's Banias refinery, near the Mediterranean coast, are back to work after an explosion earlier this month, state news agency (SANA) reported.

A worker was killed after the explosion broke out during maintenance operations in one of the production units of the refinery on Nov. 7.

