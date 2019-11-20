International Development News
Development News Edition

China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval exercise -media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 08:43 IST
China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval exercise -media
(Representative Image) Image Credit: public.navy.mil

China and Saudi Arabia have begun a three-week joint naval exercise, Chinese state media said on Tuesday evening. The joint exercise at a Saudi Arabian naval base comes as tensions in the Gulf have risen over recent attacks on oil tankers and a major assault on Saudi energy facilities.

Beijing maintains close ties with Saudi Arabia, which is China's top oil supplier to date, but it has also sought to strengthen ties with rival Iran in a delicate balancing act. Chinese state media reports said the joint exercise was designed to build trust between the two sides to combat maritime terrorism and piracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Simon Gourley becomes Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019

A huge congratulations to Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago for becoming the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019. Having won the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition at the end of August, he went on to represe...

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from t...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 mln money laundering breaches

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australias Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and high risk countries for year...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Canada finally beat US to reach Davis Cup last eight

Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup on Tuesday after beating the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt. For the second day in a row, 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019