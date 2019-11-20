International Development News
Development News Edition

Children are showing their strength and leadership: UN Secretary General

In response to the UNICEF’s call, the landmark buildings throughout the world are being illuminated in blue color lights on the World Children’s Day, today. This World Children’s Day is special for the UN as this is the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted in 1990.

Children are showing their strength and leadership: UN Secretary General
Image Credit: (@UNICEF)

Highlights

  • Globally 262 million children are out of school
  • 218 million children are forced into child labor
  • 250 million children live in conflict affected areas
  • 1 in 3 women in developing world were married off before 18 years of age

Children are the most vulnerable section of society as they lack awareness as well as the strength to protect their rights and themselves.

As the United Nations is celebrating World Children's Day (#WorldChildren'Day) on Wednesday, the UN Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres in his message urged the nations to fulfill their commitments on the Convention of the Rights of the Child adopted in 1990. "Children around the world are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable planet for all," said Guterres. He also highlighted the problems being faced by children worldwide and urged the nations to work for them.

As part of its activities on the World Children's Day, the UNICEF gave a call to the iconic landmarks throughout the to light up blue on the World Children's Day. In response, landmark buildings were lighted up in blue in solidarity with the Child Rights and photographs were also shared on social media. They include European Parliament in Brussels, Shanghai Tower in China, House of Peoples' Representatives in Ethiopia, Pantheon in France, Acropolic of Athens in Greece, Peace Palace in Hague, Rashtrapati Bhawan in India, the Bridges on the Bosphorus in Turkey. In France about 40 monuments were lighted up in blue in solidarity with the UNICEF. Besides, eight child ambassadors and young advocates are scheduled to speak in the United Nations General Assembly on their areas of expertise and activities.

"Around the world, children and young people are taking the lead and demanding urgent action on the issues they care about, like the climate crisis, the rise of mental illness and the lack of opportunities," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "This World Children's Day provides world leaders with a momentous opportunity to heed these calls and recommit to the rights of every child now and for future generations," added Fore.

However, the sufferings of the children living in conflict, developing countries, engaged in forced child labor and compulsory marriage are endless. According to various reports of UNICEF, globally 262 million children are out of school and 200 million children are subjected to violence. There are many more chilling figures about sufferings of the children throughout the world.

"Since 1990, progress has been made. Child deaths fallen by over half and global stunting has declined. But, millions of children still suffer from war, poverty, discrimination and disease," cautioned Guterres. Giving a call to the nations to ensure every single child gets his/her rights he added, "Let's build on advances and recommit to putting children first – for every child, every right,".

Copy Ends

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to provide Vietnam with coast guard ship, eyes South China Sea

The United States announced on Wednesday it will provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter for its growing fleet of ships, boosting Hanois ability to patrol the South China Sea amid tensions with China. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esp...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Former teacher Rennie to be schooled on 'Aussie way'

Former schoolteacher Dave Rennie has a track record of guiding rugby teams to championships and glory but he will need to get used to taking instruction when he starts work as Wallabies coach in mid-2020.Tasked on Wednesday with leading Aus...

50th IFFI begins in Goa with screening of Italian film Despite the Fog

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India begins in Goa with the screening of the Italian film Despite the Fog. Speaking at the press conference with the cast and crew, Director Goran Paskaljevic, who has also served as J...

Indian Navy is inducting large number of state-of-the-art

Indian Navy is inducting a large number of highly capable and state-of-the-art assets and equipment, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday as he highlighted the strategic importance of the seas in the well- being of people of the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019