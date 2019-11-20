Children are showing their strength and leadership: UN Secretary General

Highlights

Globally 262 million children are out of school

218 million children are forced into child labor

250 million children live in conflict affected areas

1 in 3 women in developing world were married off before 18 years of age

Children are the most vulnerable section of society as they lack awareness as well as the strength to protect their rights and themselves.

As the United Nations is celebrating World Children's Day (#WorldChildren'Day) on Wednesday, the UN Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres in his message urged the nations to fulfill their commitments on the Convention of the Rights of the Child adopted in 1990. "Children around the world are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable planet for all," said Guterres. He also highlighted the problems being faced by children worldwide and urged the nations to work for them.

As part of its activities on the World Children's Day, the UNICEF gave a call to the iconic landmarks throughout the to light up blue on the World Children's Day. In response, landmark buildings were lighted up in blue in solidarity with the Child Rights and photographs were also shared on social media. They include European Parliament in Brussels, Shanghai Tower in China, House of Peoples' Representatives in Ethiopia, Pantheon in France, Acropolic of Athens in Greece, Peace Palace in Hague, Rashtrapati Bhawan in India, the Bridges on the Bosphorus in Turkey. In France about 40 monuments were lighted up in blue in solidarity with the UNICEF. Besides, eight child ambassadors and young advocates are scheduled to speak in the United Nations General Assembly on their areas of expertise and activities.

In France, 80 monuments and child-friendly cities are in blue with @UNICEF for the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. #ForEveryChild, every right 💙#WorldChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/l9szoSKUfQ — UNICEF France (@UNICEF_france) November 19, 2019

"Around the world, children and young people are taking the lead and demanding urgent action on the issues they care about, like the climate crisis, the rise of mental illness and the lack of opportunities," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "This World Children's Day provides world leaders with a momentous opportunity to heed these calls and recommit to the rights of every child now and for future generations," added Fore.

However, the sufferings of the children living in conflict, developing countries, engaged in forced child labor and compulsory marriage are endless. According to various reports of UNICEF, globally 262 million children are out of school and 200 million children are subjected to violence. There are many more chilling figures about sufferings of the children throughout the world.

"Since 1990, progress has been made. Child deaths fallen by over half and global stunting has declined. But, millions of children still suffer from war, poverty, discrimination and disease," cautioned Guterres. Giving a call to the nations to ensure every single child gets his/her rights he added, "Let's build on advances and recommit to putting children first – for every child, every right,".

