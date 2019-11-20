International Development News
Development News Edition

France says concerned by reports of many deaths in Iran protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:08 IST
France says concerned by reports of many deaths in Iran protests
Representative image

The French government said on Wednesday it was deeply concerned about reports of many deaths during protests in Iran and called on Tehran to respect its international human rights duties.

France "expresses its deep concern over reports of the deaths of many demonstrators in recent days," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing. "France calls on Iran to respect its international human rights obligations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. begins issuing some licenses for companies to supply goods to Huawei

The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some U.S companies to supply non-sensitive goods to Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.In May, the Trump administration put Huawei on an economic blacklist, c...

Major UK hotels found failing to combat threat of modern slavery

Major hotels in Britain are failing to protect workers from debt bondage and sexual exploitation, according to a study on Wednesday that found 75 of hospitality businesses were flouting anti-slavery legislation. Britains world-first 2015 Mo...

Natural farm produce to be available in Mandi, Una soon: HP Min

Residents of Mandi and Una may soon get natural farm produce as Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department is planning to open such sale outlets there, agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda said here on Wednesday. The plan to open more such ou...

Kazakhastan's Ambassador calls on Assam Governor

Kazakhastans Ambassador calls on Assam Governor Guwahati, Nov 20 PTIKazakhstans Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. The governor apprised the envoy on all potent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019