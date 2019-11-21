Senegal’s President Sall raises multiple issues including terrorism at Dakar International Forum

The 6th Dakar International Forum and Security in Africa (Forum International de Dakar) commences on November 18 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in Diamniadio (CICAD) in the capital city of Senegal, Dakar. The Forum honors the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The two-day meeting at Dakar International Forum (Forum International de Dakar) took place in the presence of Senegal's President Macky Sall, the Mauritanian President, the Japanese Deputy Minister and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. The theme of the Forum was "Peace and security in Africa: the current challenges of multilateralism".

"Since then, there have been more than 70 peacekeeping operations, 13 of which are in progress, 7 of which are operating in Africa," Macky Salll opined. He added that over time, the United Nations peacekeeping missions have 'changed dramatically'. He has a firm belief that success of multi-lateralism is 'undeniable'. But he further added, "its challenges are just as important. And the situation in the Sahel is an emblematic example," as reported by Maliweb.

"There needs to be a robust UN mandate in Mali. France must agree, it seems that at the level of the United States things have evolved well; the United Kingdom agrees. Russia and China must agree on the Sahel to give a robust mandate or a single mandate on everything that is happening in the Sahel," Macky Sall opined. According to him, "we need equipment and commitments for Mali and the Sahel" and a "reform of the peacekeeping system in areas facing terrorism". "Otherwise, it's a mission to pay compensation. It's good, it's comforting, but we are losing money and the situation is getting worse on the ground. We need a reform of peacekeeping system in areas where terrorism is rampant," Macky Sall wished.