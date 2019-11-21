International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey says talking with Russia over Kurdish YPG in northeast Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:26 IST
Turkey says talking with Russia over Kurdish YPG in northeast Syria
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey is discussing with Russia how to address the continued presence of Kurdish YPG militants in areas covered by an agreement between the two countries, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday. Ankara halted its incursion against the YPG last month after agreeing with Moscow for the YPG to pull out of a swathe of land east of the Euphrates river, as well as the towns of Tel Rifat and Manbij, west of the river.

Turkey has complained that the withdrawal has not been completed, and threatened to resume its offensive. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that it was almost done, and added that Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation. Akar said that Russia told Turkey on Oct. 29 that 34,000 militants and more than 3,200 heavy weapons were removed from a 30-km deep strip of land in Syria on the Turkish border.

"Findings to the contrary are being discussed with the Russian Federation," Akar told a parliamentary commission. Akar said Turkey had determined that the YPG was still present in the Manbij region "wearing the clothes of the (Syrian government) regime elements", and had asked Russia to address the issue. Talks with Russia on increasing patrols in Tel Rifat were ongoing, he said.

Turkey and Russia have backed opposing sides in Syria's eight-year civil war but they have worked together on several fronts to broker deals between President Bashar al-Assad's forces, supported by Moscow, and the opposition, backed by Turkey. The two countries agreed in 2018 to establish a de-escalation zone in the Idlib region of northwest Syria. Idlib is the last remaining major rebel stronghold and is home to some three million Syrians, some of whom fled violence in other parts of the country.

Despite the agreement, fighting has continued in Idlib. An attack by Syrian government forces on Wednesday killed at least 15 at a displaced person camp, rescue workers said. [nL8N2806E8 Akar said on Thursday that a permanent ceasefire could be established in Idlib when government forces withdraw behind the lines previously agreed with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Vice President of EIB to participate in 'Invest in Africa 2019' in Egypt

European Investment Bank Vice President Dario Scannapieco will visit Egypt later this week to participate in the Invest in Africa 2019 Forum and mark the 40 year anniversary of local operations of the worlds largest multilateral financial i...

No final decision yet on merger of UGC, AICTE: Nishank

No final decision has been taken yet on merger of University Grants Commission and All India Council of Technical Education, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.Till now no final decision has been taken on this issu...

POLL-No end yet in sight for Dubai home price rut

Dubais beleaguered property market wont rebound anytime soon, according to a Reuters poll of property market experts, largely due to a chronic oversupply of homes coupled with an economic slowdown in the city-state. Dubai house prices have ...

Shah accuses Congress of stalling Ayodhya judgement, keeping

Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the Congress party kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its greed to prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019