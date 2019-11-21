International Development News
Development News Edition

Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond denies sex assault charges

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:52 IST
Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond denies sex assault charges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond, one of the country's best-known politicians, has appeared in court accused of sex crimes including attempting to rape a woman at the leader's official residence. Salmond faces a total of 14 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against 10 women.

He denies all the charges. The 64-year-old Salmond said outside Edinburgh's High Court on Thursday that "I am innocent and I will defend my position vigorously." Salmond led the pro-independence Scottish National Party for 20 years and headed Scotland's semi-autonomous government as its first minister from 2007 to 2014.

He took Scotland to the verge of independence from the UK by holding a 2014 referendum. He stepped down as leader after the "remain" side won the vote 55 percent to 45 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sixteen men get life sentence for murdering woman, her son in Haryana's Hisar district.

Sixteen men get life sentence for murdering woman, her son in Haryanas Hisar district....

Going for more professionalism in PSUs via equity dilution: Pradhan

State-run companies need to be more accountable to the people of the country and the government has taken the decision to dilute equity stake for making them more professional, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday The Union Ca...

Israeli parliament seeks candidate after Netanyahu, rival fail to form govt

Israels president told lawmakers on Wednesday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Grantz both failed to clinch their own coalitions. During a 21-period mandated by law, K...

Dr. Sudhir Giri - Chairman of Saraswati Medical College Announce Free Health Check-up, OPD, Medicines and all Healthcare Service in India

RDelhi NCR, India NewsVoirIndia has made rapid strides in the health sector since independence. various eye opening data from NFHS clearly indicate that access to healthcare still remains a challenge. Health statistics of rural India conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019