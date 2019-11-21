Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond denies sex assault charges
Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond, one of the country's best-known politicians, has appeared in court accused of sex crimes including attempting to rape a woman at the leader's official residence. Salmond faces a total of 14 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against 10 women.
He denies all the charges. The 64-year-old Salmond said outside Edinburgh's High Court on Thursday that "I am innocent and I will defend my position vigorously." Salmond led the pro-independence Scottish National Party for 20 years and headed Scotland's semi-autonomous government as its first minister from 2007 to 2014.
He took Scotland to the verge of independence from the UK by holding a 2014 referendum. He stepped down as leader after the "remain" side won the vote 55 percent to 45 percent.
