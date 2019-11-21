International Development News
Development News Edition

Boy, 12, youngest to be convicted in Hong Kong protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:55 IST
Boy, 12, youngest to be convicted in Hong Kong protests

A 12-year-old boy became the youngest protester to be convicted in the six-month-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as a court in the former British colony reserved orders to place him under counselling and supervision for up to three years. The probation order, if clamped, would also leave the minor with a criminal record, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Since the pro-democracy protests began about six months ago over the Hong Kong government's attempts to bring an Extradition Bill, this round of protests have caught the attention of China and the world for their mass public participation, specially the youth and students. The demonstrations started peacefully, but the situation changed soon with students, including those in the age group of 12 to 16-years, displaying raw power in destroying public property.

The protests are continuing even though the government has withdrawn the Extradition Bill. Over 4,500 people mostly students have been arrested so far in the protests. The protestors are demanding pro-China Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation, inquiry into police brutalities and universal franchise of 'one person one vote' with freedom for all the locals to contest elections for the local legislature.

The convicted boy, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on Thursday for vandalising a police station and railway interchange last month. His lawyer Jacqueline Lam asked the court to give the minor a second chance, saying he was remorseful since being charged and only acted on impulse at the time of the offences, which involved spraying obscene graffiti.

"He knows he made a serious mistake," said Lam, urging the court to pass a sentence that would not leave someone so young with a criminal record. "It has been an important lesson to him, as he was detained overnight at a police station after arrest," Lam said.

The student admitted two counts of criminal damage at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court for vandalising Mong Kok Police Station and an exit at Prince Edward MTR station on October 3, the Post's report said. Lam told Magistrate Edward Wong Ching-yu that the boy, whose parents have been divorced and he is living with his grandmother, was so remorseful he only left his home to attend school after his arrest and had not played basketball or practised dragon dance since.

But Magistrate Wong appeared unmoved, reserving the option to impose a probation order, where the boy would be under the counselling and supervision of a probation officer for up to three years. The boy will be sentenced on December 19, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Supriyo sings Bollywood number to claim govt is taking steps for 'cleaner' air

Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang in Lok Sabha on Thursday to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for cleaner air. Supriyo, who is a ...

BJP accuses opposition of 'emotional exploitation' of people on Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday targeted the opposition for questioning the Centres claim of total normalcy in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 provisions and said it is back to its usual trick of emotional exploitation...

Officials sent for training abroad gain valuable exposure: Govt

Officials who travel abroad for training purposes gain valuable exposure to worldwide trends, the government said on Thursday. Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, We aim ...

CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram

New Delhi, Nov 21 PTI The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyanands ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019