International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan's rights body concerned over abduction of activist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:49 IST
Pakistan's rights body concerned over abduction of activist
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's independent rights body says last week's abduction of an activist may be a case of forced disappearance and that he might have been taken or imprisoned by state security services. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan raised the alarm on Thursday about the November 13 abduction of Idris Khattak.

Khattak has worked for Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. His driver reported he was seized by unidentified men from the car while they were traveling in Pakistan's volatile northwest. No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction. Rights activists in Pakistan are often arrested or abducted and secretly held on suspicion of links to so-called anti-state elements.

Prominent activist Gulalai Islamil recently fled the country to avoid harassment by security agencies and surfaced in the US in September, seeking asylum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...

UPDATE 4-Trump ex-Russia adviser Hill tells U.S. lawmakers to stop promoting 'falsehoods'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in the 2016 U.S. e...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...

Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019