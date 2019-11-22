International Development News
Development News Edition

Indonesia ministries ban pregnant, LGBT job seekers: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:29 IST
Indonesia ministries ban pregnant, LGBT job seekers: report
Image Credit: Pexels

Several Indonesian ministries are banning pregnant, disabled, or LGBT job hunters in favor of what one called "normal" applicants, the Ombudsman said Friday, slammed as "arbitrary and hateful restrictions" by a rights group. The report comes as the world's biggest Muslim majority country takes applications from millions of candidates who are applying for some 200,000 civil-service jobs nationwide.

Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of some 260 million, has seen a jump in discrimination against gay and transgender people in recent years -- while sexism in the workplace is also prevalent. On Friday, Ombudsman Indonesia commissioner Ninik Rahayu said an investigation found that the defense and trade ministries, as well as the Attorney General's Office (AGO), were discriminating against candidates in their job advertisements.

"The Defense Ministry prohibits pregnant women from applying for a job, while the AGO and the trade ministry ban transgender people," Ninik told AFP. "(The AGO) even made a hurtful statement that said 'we only accept normal people'," she added.

"Banning people from applying for a job simply because they are transgender is not acceptable and is a violation of human rights," she added. The Ombudsman called on the ministries to revoke their hiring policies but only the trade ministry has so far complied, Ninik said, adding her office first noticed the discrimination this year.

On Thursday, an AGO spokesman told reporters that the institution banned gay and transgender applicants in favor of "normal" candidates. On the AGO's website, it said job applicants must not be color blind, physically or "mentally" disabled including those who have 'sexual orientation disorders (transgender) or LGBT'".

The restrictions amounted to a "hate-based policy", said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia. "Indonesia should be trying to recruit the best and brightest to its civil service, not applying arbitrary and hateful restrictions," he said, calling on the respective ministries to ditch the rules.

"This is against both Indonesia's constitution and its obligations under international human rights law," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

We will take less time to improve air quality: Javadekar

It took Beijing fifteen years toreduce air pollution but we will take less time to improve airquality in the national capital, Environment Minister PrakashJavadekar said in Lok Sabha on FridayResponding to a discussion on air pollution and ...

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Office...

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Exploring possibility of setting up offshore university campuses in India: Aus education minister

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its universities in India, according to Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan.In an interview to PTI, Tehan said the issue was discussed in his meet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019