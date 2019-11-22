International Development News
Development News Edition

Taiwan says China fails to pay up on $8.6 billion in aid pledges to former allies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:29 IST
Taiwan says China fails to pay up on $8.6 billion in aid pledges to former allies
Image Credit: Flickr

Taiwan's foreign minister said on Friday that China had failed to deliver aid promises worth $8.6 billion and instead "exported corruption" to nations that had switched allegiance to Beijing from Taipei, amid a tug-of-war for diplomatic recognition.

China has in recent months stepped up a campaign to peel away more allies from self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory and so ineligible for state-to-state relations, ahead of a January presidential election in Taiwan. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Beijing had made "false" aid promises totaling $8.6 billion to several of Taiwan's former allies, for various projects from seaports to highways.

"To lure Taiwan's allies to build ties with them, China often makes promises with huge amounts of money. But we realize those promises were not fulfilled," Wu told reporters in Taipei. "We have been telling our allies that don't think you can hugely benefit from China just because of these false promises," he said, citing a long list of projects he said China had failed to deliver to Taiwan's former allies including the Dominican Republic, Sao Tome, Burkina Faso, and El Salvador.

In Beijing, China said this was a smear. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing started "cooperation with many countries based on a win-win" and they were "not only in China's interest but are in the other country's interests".

"These real benefits are something the citizens of these other countries can truly feel. These types of cooperation cannot be effaced by anyone's attacks or smear attempts." Beijing has redoubled its efforts to "reunify" Taiwan, flying regular bomber patrols around it and seeking to isolate it diplomatically.

That has presented a challenge to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election and has seen seven countries drop Taiwan as an ally since she took office in 2016. Wu said China was exporting "corruption and authoritarianism" to those countries and "putting money directly into the pockets of corrupt politicians".

"Either China has limited capacity to deliver those promises, or they were just unwilling to deliver those promises," Wu said. "This could be a cautionary tale for our allies." Taiwan now has only 15 diplomatic allies, many of the smaller, less developed nations in Central America and the Pacific like Belize and Nauru.

Tuvalu, one of Taiwan's remaining allies in the Pacific, told Reuters this week the nation had rejected offers from Chinese companies to build artificial islands to help it cope with rising sea levels, giving some relief for Tsai. China believes Tsai wishes to push for Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for Beijing which has threatened to attack if this happens. Tsai has repeatedly said she wishes to maintain the status with China but will defend Taiwan's democracy and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Another $200mn investment set for Angola’s diamond sector to increase production in 2020

Angolas diamond sub-sector is set to pump out USD 200 million in 2020 to augment production from 11.3 million carats to 13.8 million carats in a period of one year.The requirement for investment in Angolas diamond sub-sector augmented from ...

Ahmedabad: Rescued girl from ashram alleges she was tortured

One of the daughters of a Bengaluru resident, Janardhan Sharma, recounted that she underwent mental torture in an ashram, allegedly belonging to Nithyananda. The 15-year-old girl was rescued when her parents got her out of the ashram a mont...

UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths

British police arrested a 23-year old man from Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to tra...

Taiwan says China fails to pay up on $8.6 billion in aid pledges to former allies

Taiwans foreign minister said on Friday that China had failed to deliver aid promises worth 8.6 billion and instead exported corruption to nations that had switched allegiance to Beijing from Taipei, amid a tug-of-war for diplomatic recogni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019