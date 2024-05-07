Gujarat Toolroom's Q4 Net Profit Soars Above Rs 50 Crores
GTL reported Q4 net profit at Rs 50.29 crore, boosted by higher income. Net profit was Rs 73 lakh in Q4 2023. Total income rose to Rs 377.35 crore from Rs 1.64 crore in the year-ago period. The company plans to invest Rs 572 crore in a green energy project in Gujarat, expanding beyond its industrial machine manufacturing operations.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd (GTL) on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.29 crore for the March 2024 quarter, mainly due to higher income.
Its net profit was Rs 73 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income surged to Rs 377.35 crore from Rs 1.64 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses also rose to Rs 326.72 crore as against Rs 61 lakh a year ago.
Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Toolroom is into manufacturing and assembling industrial machines and equipment.
Last week, the company announced plans to foray into the green energy sector by acquiring 65 acres of land in Gujarat to set up a green energy project at an investment of Rs 572 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPO Bound Shivalic Power Control Limited Is Emerging As A Prominent Player In Electrical Control Panel Manufacturing
Brixton Motorcycles Powers into India: Announces Strategic Expansion and New Manufacturing Hub
**New Sona Comstar Plant Opens in Mexico, Bolstering Global Manufacturing**
USISPF congratulates India, Space Department for allowing 100 pc FDI in all three sectors of space manufacturing
Ministry of Heavy Industries announces seven bidders for PLI Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing