PM Modi Accuses Sonia Gandhi of Supporting Terrorists During Batla House Encounter
PTI | Beed | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
She cried for terrorists over Batla House encounter: PM Modi slams Sonia Gandhi at poll rally in Beed, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
