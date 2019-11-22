International Development News
Development News Edition

Schools shut in Lahore as city chokes in toxic smog

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:40 IST
Schools shut in Lahore as city chokes in toxic smog

Schools across Pakistan's second largest city Lahore closed for the second time in a month on Friday, with the city blanketed in a toxic smog that experts say is putting residents at risk.

Every November, a combination of industrial pollution, burning waste and farm fires in neighbouring India fouls the air in Pakistan's cultural capital, making it one of the world's most polluted cities. The Punjab state government has already ordered the closure of thousands of primitive brick kilns that dot the state in order to ease pollution.

But on Friday the Air Quality Index from a monitoring station at the United States' consulate hit a year-high 451 out of a possible 500, a level considered "hazardous" and where even healthy people are advised to stay indoors. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas told Reuters the government was taking necessary measures, including the school holiday. Rights group Amnesty International, however, called the government's response inadequate, saying Pakistani authorities were playing down the crisis.

According to a 2015 report published by the medical journal Lancet, nearly 22 percent of annual deaths in Pakistan – or more than 310,000 each year - are caused by pollution, most due to air contamination. "I am personally suffering an eye infection and skin allergies due to smog," said Zainab Khan, a university student in the city of more than 11 million.

"My classmates also suffered bronchitis, lung infections and other smog related diseases. The government must show seriousness to resolve this problem." Sahibzad Khan, Lahore's chief meteorologist, told Reuters the smog will continue until mid-December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Govt raises concern over fake invoicing in B2B trade impacting GST collections

The government on Friday raised concerns over fake invoices being generated in the business-to-business B2B segment which is impacting GST collections. This under-reporting has become a challenge for the government, Minister of State for Fi...

Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging 'ghiya-tori' ad

Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a showcause notice on McDonalds for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food. In its notice, FSSAI referred to a full-page advertisement by McDonalds in newsp...

SAPS leads to rescue of two women from trafficking

An Intelligence-led operation comprising a team of experts from various units within the South African Police Service SAPS has led to the rescue of two women believed to be kept against their will in Arcadia, Pretoria.The women aged 19 and ...

Chopper scam: Not going to run away if granted bail, Ratul Puri tells court

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court Friday that he was not going to run away if granted bail in a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam. Puri sought bail from the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019