International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thousands gather for renewed Colombia protests, 3 dead after Thursday marches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 03:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 03:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Thousands gather for renewed Colombia protests, 3 dead after Thursday marches
Image Credit: Flickr

Colombians gathered for renewed protests on Friday as sporadic looting took place in several parts of the capital Bogota, after mass marches on Thursday ended in three deaths. More than 250,000 people marched on Thursday to express growing discontent with President Ivan Duque's government, including over rumored economic reforms the president has denied and anger at what protesters say is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of human rights activists.

Thousands gathered on Friday afternoon in Bogotá's Bolivar Plaza, after former leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro and others called for another demonstration following a spontaneous "cacerolazo" - a traditional expression of protest in which people bang pots and pans - the night before. "We are here to keep protesting against the Duque government," said 25-year-old art student Katheryn Martinez, as she banged a pot with a fork in the plaza, accompanied by her father Arturo, 55.

"It's an inefficient government that kills children and doesn't acknowledge it," she said, referring to a recent bombing targeted at rebel dissidents that killed eight teenagers and led the former defense minister to resign. The protests have coincided with demonstrations in other Latin American countries, including anti-austerity marches in Chile, protests over vote-tampering allegations in Bolivia that led President Evo Morales to resign and inflamed tensions in crisis-hit Nicaragua.

Details surrounding the three deaths in Valle del Cauca province were under investigation, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo told journalists earlier on Friday. "In the last few hours authorities have confirmed the death of two people in Buenaventura in the midst of disturbances and one more in Candelaria, both municipalities of Valle," he said, adding that a group of people had intended to loot the Viva Buenaventura mall.

"As a result of the confrontation between vandals and security forces and in events that are the subject of investigation by the attorney general's office, two people were killed," he said. Though the vast majority of marchers participated peacefully, 98 people were arrested, while 122 civilians and 151 members of the security forces were injured on Thursday, he said.

The authorities were conducting 11 preliminary investigations into misconduct by members of the security forces, Trujillo added, after images circulated on social media showed police treating protesters roughly, including a riot officer kicking a protester in the face. Commuters in Bogota and other cities faced long delays on Friday as authorities tried to normalize mass transit service.

Dozens of Bogota's bus stations were closed and police used tear gas in a least two parts of the city's working class south in an attempt to clear road blockades. Several supermarkets in the area were also looted and some protesters stole a public bus, according to local media reports. Bogota's mayor banned alcohol sales and said vandalism repairs would cost millions of dollars.

Friday's protest was not supported by one union that helped lead Thursday's marches. The head of the General Work Confederacy (CGT) union on local radio warned against political "opportunism" associated with the marches. "We'll have to wait a few days to see when we are going to meet with the president," said Julio Roberto Gomez, referring to meetings promised by Duque in a brief speech late on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the head of the Central Workers Union said his group would participate in the Friday protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho aiming to take Spurs and Kane to the next level

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to take the club led by England striker Harry Kane to the next level by winning trophies and said he would love to stay in the job for at least as long as his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Comeback kings Dortmund rescue 3-3 draw against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser as they dragged themselves back from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw against promoted Paderborn on Friday but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes. Th...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he was conked o...

Colorado man faces new charges for plotting to bomb synagogue

An avowed white supremacist being held without bond for plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue this month has been indicted on additional charges of attempted arson and using explosives to commit a felony, federal prosecutors said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019