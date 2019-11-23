3 killed, 6 injured in Colombia's police station explosion

At least three people were killed and six others suffered injuries following an explosion in the Colombian city of Santander de Quilichao late on Friday. An explosive device reportedly planted in a vehicle detonated in a police station, Sputnik reported.

No terrorist group has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the explosion. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

