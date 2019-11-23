Jaishankar holds discussions with counterparts from various countries during G20 meeting in Japan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday interacted with his counterparts from several countries as he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here. Jaishankar concluded the two-day event with a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

"Concluded Nagoya #G20 with a bilateral meeting with Japanese FM @moteging. Looking forward to welcoming him in India soon," Jaishankar tweeted. He also held "interesting conversations" with foreign ministers of Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore and China.

The minister also held talks with the Foreign Minister of Spain Josep Borrell on the "future of our ties with the EU." "Delighted to meet FM @JosepBorrellF of Spain. A very warm conversation on the future of our ties with the EU," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and worked on the agenda for the upcoming visit of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He had a "good discussion" with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne,

French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. "A good discussion with French MoS @JBLemoyne on the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also met Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera Neumann on the sidelines of the event. "Preparing the ground with Chilean FM @TeodoroRiberaN for expanding cooperation," he tweeted.

