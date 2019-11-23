International Development News
Development News Edition

Mudslides, floods kill 34 people in western Kenya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:17 IST
Mudslides, floods kill 34 people in western Kenya

Nairobi, Nov 23 (AP) Kenya's interior minister says 29 people have been killed in mudslides, among the 34 people overall who lost their lives Saturday amid flooding in the East Africa nation. Heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said 17 people died in a mudslide in the village of Takmal in the Pokot Central district, while 12 others lost their lives in mudslides in the villages of Parua and Tapach in Pokot South. Five other people died when their car was swept away on the road between Kitale and Lodwar after two rivers overflowed their banks, said West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said five other people died when their car was swept away on the road between Kitale and Lodwar after two rivers overflowed their banks. Matiangi said the government sent military and police helicopters to help those affected by the floods, but the scope of the disaster was not yet clear.

“While rescue and recovery efforts remain the priority, a full assessment into the extent of damage caused continues to be a challenge due to harsh weather conditions,” he said. More than 1 million people in East Africa have been affected by flooding after higher-than-normal rainfall.

The latest deaths in Kenya bring to 72 the number of people who have died in a month and a half due to flooding-related causes. The International Rescue Committee said this month that many people had been reeling from an earlier severe drought in the region.

Now rains in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for four to six more weeks. The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year.

Experts have said the changing weather patterns have a huge impact because close to 100 per cent of Kenya's agriculture is rain-fed. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

.

Bangladesh second innings Shadman Islam lbw b Ishant 0Imrul Kayes c Kohli b Ishant 5 Mominul Haque c Saha b Ishant 0Mohammad Mithun c Shami b Umesh 6 Mushfiqur Rahim batting 59Mahmudullah retd hurt 39 Mehidy Hasan c Kohli b Ishant 15Taijul ...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of series sweep

India captain Virat Kohli embellished the pink-ball test with a sparkling century and his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final test on Saturday. After India d...

India's urban unemployment rate drops to 9.3 pc in Jan-Mar 2019: Govt data

Amid criticism over high joblessness rate, a survey by the National Statistical Office NSO on Saturday showed that urban unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in four quarters at 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019. The quarterly...

Not doing "Chehre" due to date issues, says Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is no longer part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre primarily due to date issues. There have been reports that Kriti had a fallout with the producers of Chehre and hence she is no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019