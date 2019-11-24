International Development News
Development News Edition

Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 01:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 01:10 IST
Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital
Three people were killed following Thursday's protests in connection with alleged looting, which is under investigation by authorities. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Protests continued in Colombia for a third day on Saturday, as a group of hundreds of demonstrators was dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a national strike on Thursday to express growing discontent with President Ivan Duque's government, while thousands gathered on Friday for dozens of "cacerolazo" demonstrations - a traditional Latin American protest in which people bang pots and pans.

Three people were killed following Thursday's protests in connection with alleged looting, which is under investigation by authorities. Demonstrators' grievances range from anger at economic plans the government denies supporting to what protesters say is a lack of action to stop corruption and the murder of human rights activists, among other issues.

Hundreds of protesters were dispersed with tear gas from the main roadway near Bogota's National Park on Saturday afternoon. Videos on social media showed gas canisters landing as protesters screamed at the police and urged others not to throw rocks. Demonstrators also gathered outside of Congress in Bolivar Plaza, near the presidential palace.

All of Bogota was under curfew from 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Saturday. Duque said on Saturday the police and army would make continual patrols to prevent further vandalism, after two nights of disturbances left dozens of mass transit stations damaged, several stores looted and many residents panicked about safety.

Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa said that looting and what officials said were false reports of residential break-ins overnight may have been coordinated by criminals. "We need to be prepared for a long effort, I invite you to have patience, to have resilience because hard and difficult days are coming," Penalosa said in a joint news conference with Duque and security officials.

"This isn't about some young people who are having spontaneous demonstrations, there is a plot here, high-level organization, some politickers interested in destabilizing the country," he added. Duque's administration has been plagued by problems during his 15 months in office, including a combative Congress, low approval ratings and unsuccessful legislative efforts.

The protests have coincided with demonstrations elsewhere in Latin America, from anti-austerity marches in Chile, to protests over vote-tampering allegations in Bolivia that led President Evo Morales to resign, and inflamed tensions in Ecuador and crisis-hit Nicaragua. Three police officers were killed in a bomb blast late on Friday at a police station in the southwestern province of Cauca, known as a hot spot for drug trafficking and violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region

Ethiopias Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly to form their own self-governing region as many of the countrys ethnic groups demand greater autonomy under sweeping reforms led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The countrys electoral board sa...

Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital

Protests continued in Colombia for a third day on Saturday, as a group of hundreds of demonstrators was dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a n...

Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passes away

Senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passed away on Saturday here. The 79-year-old leader was suffering from a liver-related ailment.He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Chief Minister Bh...

Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 bln- WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about 7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported httpson.wsj.com2qveZtj on Saturday.The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019