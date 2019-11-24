International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope Francis brings anti-nuclear message to Japan's bombed cities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 04:30 IST
Pope Francis brings anti-nuclear message to Japan's bombed cities
Francis, who arrived in Japan on Saturday night for a four-day visit, has called in the past for a total ban on nuclear weapons even for deterrence. Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis, a passionate anti-nuclear campaigner, brings his message that nuclear weapons should be abolished to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the two Japanese cities devastated by atomic bombings in World War Two and the only places in the world to so suffer.

Francis, who arrived in Japan on Saturday night for a four-day visit, has called in the past for a total ban on nuclear weapons even for deterrence. During his time in Japan he also will meet with survivors of the March 11, 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown, the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, which was touched off by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Francis, the first pope to visit Japan in 38 years, began his stay by telling bishops in Tokyo of his youthful dreams to be a missionary in Japan and how they were finally being fulfilled. "Ever since I was young I have felt a fondness and affection for these lands," he said, adding that it has been 470 years since Saint Francis Xavier, one of the early Jesuits, arrived in Japan to start the spread of Christianity.

In Nagasaki, a green and hilly port city that has long been a centre of Japanese Catholicism, Francis will begin the most emotional day of his trip on Sunday at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park. He will lay flowers, light a candle, and have a moment of silence in memory of the thousands who lost their lives.

Some 400,000 people lost their lives in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, either instantly or later from radiation illness or injuries after the United States dropped two bombs as it sought to end World War Two in August 1945. Nagasaki was the second city destroyed, hit on Aug. 9, 1945 by an atomic bomb named "Fat Man".

"Everybody in Nagasaki feels the same way – we don't want any more nuclear weapons," said a city taxi driver, who declined to give his name. "Even now, something like two percent of the city's population is still suffering health problems due to the bomb."

Later on Sunday, Francis will visit a monument to people martyred during the 250 years in which Christianity was banned in Japan, forcing believers to go underground or face death. "Hidden Christians" blended Christianity with Buddhism and native Shinto beliefs to survive, and Francis may meet with several members of the ageing, dwindling population later on.

An afternoon Mass, preceded by prayers for the victims of the atomic bombs, is the last event in the city before Francis travels to Hiroshima, destroyed by the "Little Boy" atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945. "I wish to meet those who still bear the wounds of this tragic episode in human history," the pope told the Japanese bishops.

Hotels in Nagasaki were packed, with some people even flying in from the tropical Okinawa island chain to attend the Mass. Locals recalled how Pope John Paul II visited 38 years ago on a February day amid heavy snow. Jesuits brought Christianity to Japan in 1549, but it was banned in 1614. Missionaries were expelled and the faithful were forced to choose between martyrdom or hiding their religion. The ban was lifted in 1873.

(Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong votes in election seen as referendum on protests

Voting was underway Sunday in Hong Kong elections that have become a barometer of public support for anti-government protests now in their sixth month. Long lines formed outside polling stations for 452 seats in the citys 18 district counci...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Nadal fires Spain into Davis Cup final against Canada

Rafael Nadal led Spain to the Davis Cup final as he and Feliciano Lopez won a thrilling late-night double to seal a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Britain on Saturday. Kyle Edmund gave Britain the lead with an emphatic win over the 38-year-ol...

Hong Kong district council elections begin peacefully on Sunday morning

Voting at district council elections in Hong Kong began peacefully on Sunday morning, with no signs of a major police presence at polling booths monitored by Reuters despite nearly six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-contr...

Coyotes snap Kings' five-game home winning streak

Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse, and Christian Fischer scored goals as the visiting Arizona Coyotes ended the Los Angeles Kings five-game home winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon. Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019