Three people killed after train crashes into car in southern USA

Florida [USA], Nov 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Three people were killed after a train crashed into a vehicle here, as per US media reports. Quoting the Palm Beach County Sheriff spokeswoman Teri Barbera, CNN reported that the incident happened on Saturday afternoon. The car proceeded to cross the tracks, rather than stopping, and the approaching train collided with it.

Investigators believe that all three people in the vehicle were killed, but they have not been able to access the car as it was heavily damaged in the accident. According to the train service provider Amtrak, no train passengers or crew were injured. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)