International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolivian Parliament gives govt 120 days to hold general elections

The Bolivian lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, on Saturday unanimously adopted amendments to the draft bill on holding general elections, setting a period of 120 days after the election of the leadership of the supreme electoral tribunal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:18 IST
Bolivian Parliament gives govt 120 days to hold general elections
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The Bolivian lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, on Saturday unanimously adopted amendments to the draft bill on holding general elections, setting a period of 120 days after the election of the leadership of the supreme electoral tribunal. "The Chamber of Deputies passed the draft bill 'on an exceptional transitional regime for holding general elections' after elaboration and approval of the general provisions and details of the draft bill," the chamber tweeted.

Thus, the maximum period for holding new presidential election in Bolivia will be 140 days after the signing of the document by Interim President Jeanine Anez. The lawmakers took an extra 20 days to elect the leadership of the supreme electoral tribunal, which serves as the election commission. Anez has said she will sign the document on Sunday, and thus, the general elections will be held no later than April 12.

The clarification to the bill, published by the country's Senate, the upper house, states that the bill prohibits the nomination of persons who had previously occupied the presidential post for two consecutive terms. Thus, it becomes legally impossible for Ex-President Evo Morales to participate in the upcoming elections. The bill annuls the results of the general elections held on October 20, 2019.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterised the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami dies aged 77

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old age-related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said. He was 77 and is survived by his wif...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of yearKenyas marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named Wo...

Saina Nehwal pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Sunday announced that she would not be participating in the upcoming fifth edition of Premier Badminton League PBL. She revealed that she has not been well throughout the year as pancreatitis and injuries have troub...

NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie, and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night. Trouba fired a wrist shot f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019