Sullivan Meets Lavrov, sets conditions to improve Russia-US ties

Washington [US], Nov 24 (Sputnik/ANI ) US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan on Saturday held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and said that ties between the two countries can only be improved if Moscow adheres to the Minsk agreements and avoid intervening in US democratic processes. "Deputy Secretary Sullivan reiterated to Foreign Minister Lavrov that improvement in the bilateral relationship is contingent on Moscow's adherence to the Minsk agreements and disavowal of efforts to undermine our democratic processes," the US State Department said in a press release.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed a broad range of regional and bilateral issues, including international security challenges such as North Korea and Syria, as well as counterterrorism cooperation and strategic security. US President Donald Trump announced on October 11 his decision to nominate Sullivan, currently serving as deputy secretary of state, as the new US ambassador to Russia.

Earlier this week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the nomination of Sullivan to the post of the ambassador to Moscow. The full Senate is now expected to consider his nomination.(ANI)

