US citizen jailed in Lebanon as country deals with crisis
Concord, Nov 24 (AP) Amer Fakhoury closed his New Hampshire restaurant in September to take his first vacation in years to visit family in his native Lebanon — a country he hadn't been to for nearly two decades. He hasn't returned to the United States. Soon after his arrival, the 57-year-old American citizen was detained by authorities and remains jailed as Lebanon deals with anti-government protests during a worsening economic crisis.
Fakhoury's family says doctors report that he is in poor health and that his condition is life-threatening. No charges have been filed against Fakhoury.
His lawyer said it's unclear why he's being held. Fakhoury was once a member of the former Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army. His family insists he had no direct contact with prisoners, never abused anyone and was never accused of abuse.
A State Department spokesperson said it's been in contact with Fakhoury.(AP) RUP
