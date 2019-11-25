International Development News
Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in downtown Beirut

Clashes broke out between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the Shi'ite movements Hezbollah and Amal in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, early on Monday, live footage on Lebanese television channels showed, as tensions escalated when demonstrators blocked a main bridge downtown. Protesters initially began to scuffle and their numbers quickly rose, footage on social media showed.

Army soldiers and riot police formed a barrier between the dozens of protesters on opposite sides of the Ring bridge as they threw rocks at each other across the street.

