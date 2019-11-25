International Development News
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson vows to table 'Get Brexit Done' deal before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday (local time), promising to put his 'Get Brexit Done' deal before parliament ahead of Christmas recess.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:14 IST
Boris Johnson vows to table 'Get Brexit Done' deal before Christmas
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday (local time), promising to put his 'Get Brexit Done' deal before parliament ahead of Christmas recess. Johnson travelled to Telford in central England where the Conservatives are bidding to hold on to a marginal seat in the December 12 general election, Xinhua news agency reported.

With its Brexit theme, the Conservatives were the last of the big political parties to spell out to Britain's 46 million voters their plans if Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street after the election. The manifesto promises, if the Conservatives win, to put the Brexit deal before the House of Commons ahead of parliament being shut down for Christmas and New Year recess. That will then pave the way for Britain's departure from the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020.

He described it as an "oven-ready" deal, already supported by Brussels and backed by every Conservative politician fighting in the election. Johnson said it would see a tidal wave of investment into Britain. Johnson said Britain has been held back by three-and-a-half years by a broken parliament.

"We will get Brexit done and end the acrimony and despair," he said in a speech that made constant references to Britain's EU membership impasse. The manifesto said that there will be a five-year freeze on levels of income tax, Value Added Tax (VAT, which adds up to 20 per cent on the prices of goods and services), and National Insurance contributions, which funds the country's health service.

Describing the manifesto as moderate, compared to the main opposition Labour Party plans for a massive spending spree, Johnson further stressed that 50,000 new nurses and 20,000 more police will be hired. There will also be more spending on infrastructure, science, and education, while at the same time controlling debt.

The manifesto continues to give the governing Conservatives a double-digit lead over Labour. Pollsters say if the results are mirrored in the December election, Johnson will return to 10 Downing Street as head of a majority government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state. I have seen that al...

Cricket-Give test cricket the same pink-ball marketing buzz: Kohli

Indias maiden pink-ball match lasted a little over two days but the buzz surrounding the event proved that proper marketing is essential for the future of test cricket, said captain Virat Kohli.Indias board has often been accused of neglect...

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC p...

McDavid scores in shootout as Oilers edge Coyotes

Connor McDavid scored the lone shootout goal and the visiting Edmonton Oilers rode a third-period comeback to a 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night to earn a second victory in as many nights. Oilers goaltender Mikko Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019