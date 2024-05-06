Left Menu

Xi tells Macron China, France should adhere to 'mutual benefit', reports Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:33 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and France should adhere to "mutual benefit" and jointly oppose "decoupling" and breaking of industrial and supply chains, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency.

Both countries should also oppose the building of "walls and barriers", Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Paris.

