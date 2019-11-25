International Development News
Development News Edition

Briton, Filipino hostages safe after troops clash with Islamist rebels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:04 IST
Briton, Filipino hostages safe after troops clash with Islamist rebels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Soldiers in the southern Philippines rescued a British man and a Filipino woman from members of an Islamist militant group, the army said on Monday, after their captors fled during a military operation. The couple, Allan and Wilma Hyrons, were abducted at gunpoint on Oct. 4 from the resort they ran in a neighboring province and were now being looked after at a military camp.

A photograph issued by the army showed the couple unharmed and eating a meal. The kidnappers were members of Abu Sayyaf, a group that operates in the Sulu archipelago and has extremist factions loyal to Islamic State, and linked to at least five suicide bombings in the region in the past 16 months.

Abu Sayyaf is much feared for its banditry, piracy and kidnap-for-ransom business, with targets that include Europeans and seamen from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Some hostages were held for years and beheaded when the ransom was not paid, among them a German and two Canadians. The Philippines does not disclose when demands for their release are met.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has poured more troops into the region to try to wipe out Abu Sayyaf. The group remains influential among local clans and a formidable opponent, with a small and well-equipped network that operates in the jungles of Basilan and Jolo islands. On Saturday, the army said it had killed a man it believed to be central to the group's planning of suicide bombings and its coordination with Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Discretion of Speaker to decide when to hold floor test: Rohatgi tells SC

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra BJP told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Governor has absolute discretion to appoint Chief Minister, while adding that it is up to the Speaker to decide when a floor test is held. Govern...

ABP News Unveils New Show Hamara Samvidhan

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirIndias leading Hindi News channel, ABP News has today launched its new show Hamara Samvidhan. The show will be aired on Sunday at 10 AM. The special series is dedicated to the constitution of India will ...

My list was legally correct; will resolve disputes within my party: NCP's Ajit Pawar tells SC

Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Ajit Pawar, on Monday told the Supreme Court that the list of legislators submitted by his client to Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form government w...

Won't play insignificant roles like father of hero or heroine: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he has reached a stage where the length of his character in a film doesnt matter to him but he would no longer choose insignificant roles, such as the father of the leads. The actor, whose recent filmography ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019