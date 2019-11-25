8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congo's volatile city of Beni in the latest militant attack and angry residents torched the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said.

An army spokesman confirmed the latest casualties. There have been a string of rallies against local forces and UN peacekeepers in Beni for failing to stop attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.

