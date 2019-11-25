International Development News
Uber to appeal London licence loss decision

Uber will appeal Monday's decision by London's transport regulator to strip the firm of its licence in the city, saying it has taken steps to change its business model and sets the standard on safety.

"Over the last two months we have audited every driver in London," said Uber's boss in Northern and Eastern Europe Jamie Heywood.

"We have robust systems and checks in place to confirm the identity of drivers and will soon be introducing a new facial matching process, which we believe is a first in London taxi and private hire."

