International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-'Unfit' Uber stripped of London licence over safety failures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:56 IST
UPDATE 3-'Unfit' Uber stripped of London licence over safety failures
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Uber ride-hailing service was stripped of its London operating licence on Monday for the second time in just over two years, subject to appeal, after the regulator found a "pattern of failures" on safety and security.

A change to Uber's systems allowed unauthorised drivers to upload their photos to other drivers' accounts, meaning they could pick up passengers as if they were the booked driver, Transport for London (TfL) said. This happened in at least 14,000 trips. Uber immediately said it would appeal. The process is likely to include court action and could drag on for months, allowing its roughly 45,000 drivers in London to keep operating in the meantime, despite the expiry of Uber's licence on Monday.

Its shares listed in Frankfurt were down 2.3% at 1100 GMT. TfL said it had "identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk".

"Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time." Uber, whose app-based ordering and demand-sensitive pricing have disrupted business for London's "cabbies" and other established operators in many of the world's cities, said the decision was "extraordinary and wrong".

"Over the last two months we have audited every driver in London and further strengthened our processes," said the firm's boss in northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood. "We have robust systems and checks in place to confirm the identity of drivers and will soon be introducing a new facial matching process."

Uber and TfL have been at odds since TfL rejected a renewal request in 2017, faulting Uber's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks. The firm, worth over $46 billion since listing its shares in May and says it expects to break even next year, continued to take rides during the last appeals process.

In 2018, after Uber made several changes to its business model, a judge granted it a 15-month probationary licence. In September, TfL extended that for just two months, far short of the maximum five years, and imposed further conditions covering ride-sharing, insurance and driver document checks.

Ahead of the latest decision, Uber said it would introduce measures such as a "discrimination button" enabling drivers and riders to report abuse, enhanced safety training for drivers, and a direct connection to the emergency services. The decision comes barely two weeks before a national election and less than six months before Londoners decide whether to re-elect Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is also chairman of TfL.

"I know this decision may be unpopular with Uber users, but their safety is the paramount concern," he said on Monday. "Fully complying with TfL's strict standards is essential if private hire operators want a licence to operate in London."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. Mayo Clinic partners with Abu Dhabi to operate hospitalAbu Dhabi has partnered with U.S. non-profit organization Mayo Clinic in a joint venture to operate one of the largest hospita...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. British parliament to reconvene on December 17 Downing Street statementBritains parliament will be reconvened on Dec. 17 following the general election, and if Prime Minister Boris Johnso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019