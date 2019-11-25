Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Officials from an armed group fighting for control of Libya's capital say a US military drone was shot down last week by mistake. The self-styled Libyan National Army has already said it shot down an Italian drone in recent days.

The US military hasn't given a reason for its drone's loss and refused to comment on Monday. The Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, is allied with a rival Libyan government based in the country's east. It's been trying to capture Tripoli since April.

The LNA officials say they mistook the U.S. drone for a Turkish-made drone used by the Tripoli forces. The LNA imposed a "no-fly zone" over Tripoli on Saturday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

