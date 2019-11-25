International Development News
Development News Edition

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:44 IST
Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Officials from an armed group fighting for control of Libya's capital say a US military drone was shot down last week by mistake. The self-styled Libyan National Army has already said it shot down an Italian drone in recent days.

The US military hasn't given a reason for its drone's loss and refused to comment on Monday. The Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, is allied with a rival Libyan government based in the country's east. It's been trying to capture Tripoli since April.

The LNA officials say they mistook the U.S. drone for a Turkish-made drone used by the Tripoli forces. The LNA imposed a "no-fly zone" over Tripoli on Saturday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Guard threatens US, allies over protests

The head of Irans Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its allies as he addressed a pro-government demonstration denouncing last weeks violent protests over a fuel price hike. Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian officials, accused t...

Gold worth Rs 2.16 cr seized:One held, 28 passengers detained

Customs sleuths detained 28 passengers for concealing 6.4 kg of gold in paste form worth Rs 2.16 crore in their rectum while another was arrested at the airport here, officials said on Monday. Following a tip, the departments air intellige...

First train to Bangladesh from Tripura likely to be flagged off next year

The construction of a railway track from Tripura to Bangladesh is underway to run the first train from the state to the neighbouring country, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. The cross-border train service, which is expected to...

Akali leader's murder: Punjab minister refutes allegations

Under fire from the opposition SAD over the murder of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday rejected the allegations that the Punjab Police was trying to save the accused at his behest. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019