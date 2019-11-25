India, Afghanistan exchange instruments of ratification of extradition treaty

India and Afghanistan have exchanged the instruments of ratification of their bilateral extradition treaty, taking another step to forge closer ties and jointly combat crime and terrorism. The two countries decided to sign a bilateral extradition treaty during the visit of Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to New Delhi on October 14, 2016.

The two countries formally exchanged the instruments of ratification of the bilateral extradition treaty on Sunday in Kabul, the Indian Embassy here tweeted. By exchanging the instruments of ratification, India and Afghanistan took a step closer to cement bilateral relations, it noted.

Extradition is the formal process of one country surrendering an individual to another for prosecution for crimes committed in the requesting country's jurisdiction. It normally enabled by a bilateral treaty as signed by India and Afghanistan. "The instrument of ratification of Extradition Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of India, approved and ratified by the relevant authorities of the two governments, were exchanged by the Acting Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman and the Indian Ambassador to Kabul Vinay Kumar," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)