International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran online dissident shot dead in Istanbul: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:51 IST
Iran online dissident shot dead in Istanbul: reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian man who ran an opposition social media site was gunned down earlier this month in Istanbul, local media reported on Monday. Massoud Molavi, said to be in his mid-30s, was murdered on the street while walking with a friend in the Sisli district of Istanbul on November 14, according to the DHA news agency.

Bullet casings were found at the scene. CCTV footage, released by another agency, IHA, appeared to show the moment of the killing. Molavi helped run a channel on Telegram called "Black Box", which published corruption allegations against members of the government, judiciary, and intelligence services, and claimed to have contacts within the Revolutionary Guards.

Turkish police told DHA that investigations were ongoing and that they had no information at present on Molavi's background. Iran's intelligence services are known to have a sizeable presence in neighboring Turkey, where many exiled Iranians live, and many more come on vacation.

In April 2017, the owner of a leading Persian-language satellite entertainment channel, GEM TV, was shot dead in his car by unknown individuals in Istanbul. Said Karimian was a British citizen of Iranian origin, and ran GEM TV from Dubai, offering Western programs to Persian-speaking audiences, including US game shows and Turkish soaps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....

School student suicide: Parents allege harassment by teachers,

Days after a class X student committed suicide, his parents on Monday petitioned the Kerala government seeking a comprehensive probe, alleging the boy took the extreme step due to mental harassment by two of his teachers. Albin, a student ...

One more dead after coming in contact with chemical spilled on road near Kashmere Gate

A 22-year-old man on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained two days ago after he and two friends came in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said. The decea...

J-K faces fight between nationalists versus anti-national forces: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said Hindus versus Muslims is not the issue in the union territory but it faces a fight between nationalist and anti-national forces. Raina claimed that the union territory has suffered b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019