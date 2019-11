2 killed in IED blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least two people were killed in an IED blast that took place in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Khan Gul and his only son named Wazir Shah Jaan Gul.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)