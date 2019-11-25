International Development News
#16DaysofActivism: British deputy high commission celebrates gender equality, women's empowerment

To mark the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the British Deputy High Commission on Monday kicked off #16DaysOfActivisim with programmes on gender equality and women empowerment.

  • ANI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:17 IST
British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford. Image Credit: ANI

To mark the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the British Deputy High Commission on Monday kicked off #16DaysOfActivisim with programmes on gender equality and women empowerment. The British Deputy High Commission held three engagements on the occasion-- gender equality in the garment sector, a legal awareness workshop for the LGBTQ community, and Chevening Conversations panel discussion on Women in Business & Leadership Roles.

The morning engagement - called 'POWER' (Providing Opportunities to Women for Equal Rights) -- focused on raising awareness among garment factory workers on gender equality and prevention of sexual harassment. The project has benefitted 33,500 workers during the three phases it has been running in Bengaluru and across India. British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford said: "Through such projects, we aim to ensure workers in garment factories, irrespective of their gender or caste, are treated with respect and dignity and not subjected to implicit or explicit forms of forced labour, gender violence, harassment or discrimination."

Interacting with UK high-street brands, local garment factory staff and women workers, he later added: "We want UK companies to succeed. But that success must be consistent with our deeply held values of human rights and individual dignity. Responsible action by the private sector on human rights is good for business and communities. It helps create jobs because fairness attracts customers and contributes to market sustainability." The second engagement was the commencement of a two-day legal awareness workshop for the LGBTQ community conducted in partnership with Payana, an NGO that works with sexuality minorities and marginalised communities.

The focus of the workshop is to help the LGBTQ community understand the legal system, especially laws which affect sexuality minorities in terms of protection of their well-being, dignity, human rights and decent work conditions. Most of the participants were from working-class non-English speaking backgrounds coming from the various districts of Karnataka.

The third engagement was organised as part of the British High Commission's "Chevening Conversations". First, of its series, the engagement focused on 'Women in Business & Leadership Roles'. The panel consisted of women alumni members of the Chevening alumni network in Bengaluru. They spoke about their respective journeys in diverse career fields including the corporate world, arts, fund-raising, and civic activism. Globally, almost 1,800 Chevening scholarships were awarded in 2019-20. Today, there are over 50,000 Chevening alumni around the world, comprising an influential and highly regarded global network. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

