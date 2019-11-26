International Development News
Development News Edition

US officials, Khalifa Haftar discuss ways to resolve Libyan conflict

A delegation of American officials met eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed ways to resolve the conflict with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:37 IST
US officials, Khalifa Haftar discuss ways to resolve Libyan conflict
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of American officials met eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed ways to resolve the conflict with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya. The US State Department, in a statement, said, "Senior U.S. officials met with General Khalifa Haftar on November 24 to discuss steps to achieve a suspension of hostilities and a political resolution to the Libyan conflict."

The delegation included Deputy National Security Advisor for Middle Eastern and North African Affairs Victoria Coates, Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy Matthew Zais, and USAFRICOM Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs Brigadier General Steven deMilliano. According to the release, the officials underscored the US' full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and expressed "serious concern over Russia's exploitation of the conflict at the expense of the Libyan people".

"Yesterday, U.S. officials met with Gen. Haftar to discuss prospects for suspension of hostilities and resolving the Libyan conflict. The U.S. remains concerned about Russian intervention and urges all to build a secure and prosperous future for #Libya," US State Department Morgan Ortagus tweeted. Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has been trying since April to take Tripoli, which is held by an internationally recognised government.

His army, on Monday, declared a "no-fly zone" over western Libya citing "developments in the military operations and advancement of the army's forces into the capital." The announcement came a few days after a drone allegedly belonging to the Italian airforce was shot down by Libya's east-based army.

Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials. The LNA, however, denies such allegations related to any foreign backing. The United States urges the parties to seize this opportunity to build a secure and prosperous future for Libya, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Retail Business Services Debuts Frictionless Store

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced new frictionless store technology, piloted under the name lunchbox, which enables individuals to shop a small-format store in seconds by scanning in, shoppi...

UPDATE 2-China summons U.S. ambassador in protest over Hong Kong rights bill

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter....

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019