US officials, Khalifa Haftar discuss ways to resolve Libyan conflict

A delegation of American officials met eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed ways to resolve the conflict with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya. The US State Department, in a statement, said, "Senior U.S. officials met with General Khalifa Haftar on November 24 to discuss steps to achieve a suspension of hostilities and a political resolution to the Libyan conflict."

The delegation included Deputy National Security Advisor for Middle Eastern and North African Affairs Victoria Coates, Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy Matthew Zais, and USAFRICOM Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs Brigadier General Steven deMilliano. According to the release, the officials underscored the US' full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and expressed "serious concern over Russia's exploitation of the conflict at the expense of the Libyan people".

"Yesterday, U.S. officials met with Gen. Haftar to discuss prospects for suspension of hostilities and resolving the Libyan conflict. The U.S. remains concerned about Russian intervention and urges all to build a secure and prosperous future for #Libya," US State Department Morgan Ortagus tweeted. Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has been trying since April to take Tripoli, which is held by an internationally recognised government.

His army, on Monday, declared a "no-fly zone" over western Libya citing "developments in the military operations and advancement of the army's forces into the capital." The announcement came a few days after a drone allegedly belonging to the Italian airforce was shot down by Libya's east-based army.

Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials. The LNA, however, denies such allegations related to any foreign backing. The United States urges the parties to seize this opportunity to build a secure and prosperous future for Libya, the release stated. (ANI)

