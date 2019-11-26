International Development News
UPDATE 1-Wicked weather threatens Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:13 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Two powerful storms packing heavy snows and strong winds are expected to sweep across the western half of the United States this week just in time to wreak havoc on the plans of millions of Americans traveling for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday. Heavy snow began falling in Denver on Monday night, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning motorists of "significant travel delays" from the accumulating snow.

Snowfall is expected to increase over the course of the night to about 2 inches per hour, the NWS said. A storm will dump more than a foot (30 cm) of snow as wind gusts reach 45 mph (72 kph)in an area from southern Wyoming to central Colorado.

The same storm will then drop 6 to 12 inches (15.2 to 30.5 cm) of snow as it moves east across Nebraska and Kansas and into Minneapolis on Tuesday before reaching the upper Great Lakes by Wednesday, the NWS said. Most school districts in the Denver metro area, along with state government offices, announced that they would be closed on Tuesday.

A second strong storm is expected to dump heavy snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest starting Tuesday night, with blizzard-like conditions in Oregon and Northern California, the NWS said. "Everyone say a prayer to the Colorado weather gods that my flight doesn't get canceled on Wednesday night," Evelyn Graham, a 26-year-old biology student at the California State University in San Marcos, said in a Twitter message. "I wanna go home for Thanksgiving."

Some 55 million travelers will fly or drive at least 50 miles (80 km) from their homes this Thanksgiving, according to the American Automobile Association. At Denver International Airport, nearly 500 flights scheduled to depart and arrive on Tuesday have been canceled ahead of the storm, airport spokesman Alex Renteria told Reuters.

In the western half of the country, dozens of winter storm watches and warnings were in effect, complicating the plans of many would-be travelers. Forecasters and transportation officials in several states in the western half of the country were discouraging traveling on roads as blowing snow could cause poor visibility and make driving difficult.

Airlines and airports also warned travelers to check the status of their flight and to consider rescheduling as weather may disrupt service. Hazardous weather is expected on the East Coast starting late on Wednesday and into Thanksgiving when wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, the NWS said.

The wind could force the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to ground its balloons. City guidelines prohibit the giant character balloons from being sent aloft if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and wind gusts top 34 mph, Macy's spokesman Orlando Veras said. "We monitor the weather on a daily basis, but at this time, it is too early to make any determinations regarding the flight of the Parade's giant balloons," he said.

The guidelines in New York took effect in 1998, a year after high winds whipped the Cat in the Hat balloon into a crowd of parade-watchers, injuring four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

IUML lauds SC order on Maha floor test, says Fadnavis should resign Tuesday itself

The Indian Union Muslim League IUML welcomed the Supreme Courts order to hold a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender his resignation on Tuesday itself.The good verdict on a...

Thomas Cook India completes corporate restructuring after NCLT approvals

Travel and financial services firm Thomas Cook India Ltd TCIL has completed its corporate restructuring process after getting approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru benches. The composite scheme of arrang...

Time now to focus on our duties: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chose the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution to emphasise on peoples duties, saying their rights were stressed upon earlier but time has now come to focus on citizens responsibilitie...

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment Ex-PM Manmohan Singh....
