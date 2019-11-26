Terrorism remains biggest threat to international peace, security: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that terrorism remains the biggest threat to international peace and security along with those who stand for democracy and constitutionalism. Jaishankar made these remarks while speaking about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which claimed the life of 166 people.

"Today is also the anniversary of the horrific assault on our democratic freedoms. The Mumbai terror attacks 11 years ago are forever etched in India's collective memory," he said. Jaishankar was speaking on an event to celebrate Constitution Day. He said that the teaching of the Constitution has become even more relevant as India works towards realising the dream of a new India.

"Today, we celebrate not only a milestone in India's democratic journey but also chart out our path for the future. As we work towards realizing the dream of a new India, teachings of the constitution have become even more relevant," he said. (ANi)

