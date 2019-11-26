International Development News
Development News Edition

Terrorism remains biggest threat to international peace, security: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that terrorism remains the biggest threat to international peace and security along with those who stand for democracy and constitutionalism.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:41 IST
Terrorism remains biggest threat to international peace, security: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that terrorism remains the biggest threat to international peace and security along with those who stand for democracy and constitutionalism. Jaishankar made these remarks while speaking about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which claimed the life of 166 people.

"Today is also the anniversary of the horrific assault on our democratic freedoms. The Mumbai terror attacks 11 years ago are forever etched in India's collective memory," he said. Jaishankar was speaking on an event to celebrate Constitution Day. He said that the teaching of the Constitution has become even more relevant as India works towards realising the dream of a new India.

"Today, we celebrate not only a milestone in India's democratic journey but also chart out our path for the future. As we work towards realizing the dream of a new India, teachings of the constitution have become even more relevant," he said. (ANi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russias Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Du...

Brief evacuation at Capitol over small plane

The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area. The evacuations were ordered as a precaution ...

Consider pleas of liquor licence-holders on state roads: HC to

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court directed the state excise department to consider grievances of liquor licence-holders with vends situated on state roads. The Supreme Court in an order on December 15, 2016 had banned liquor vends with...

Dhankhar, Mamata snub each other, clash over Constitution

The acrimony between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the TMC government was on show at the Assembly on Tuesday when he and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the dias for the first time but did not exchange greetings and instea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019