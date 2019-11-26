International Development News
Development News Edition

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter collision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:54 IST
13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter collision

(Eds: Adding details of operation, reax) Paris, Nov 26 (AFP) Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when two helicopters collided during an operation against insurgents in the country's restive north, officials said Tuesday, the heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades.

The accident occurred late Monday when three helicopters and a squadron of Mirage jets arrived to support ground troops pursuing the fighters in the Liptako region, near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger, the defence ministry said. The accident brought to 41 the number of French troops killed in the Sahel region since Paris intervened against al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists in Mali in 2013.

It also again underscored the challenge for France of trying to control an insurgency in an area the size of Western Europe. Defence Ministry Florence Parly said Monday's operation was particularly risky because it took place in "total darkness" on a moonless night, but the exact cause of the collision remains unknown.

Shortly after troops engaged the insurgents fleeing on motorbikes and in a pick-up truck, a Tiger attack helicopter collided with a Cougar military transport helicopter. Both aircraft crashed not far from each other, killing all on board, the ministry said.

Mali has been besieged by militants carrying out deadly strikes against army bases and other targets in recent weeks, a flare-up of violence despite years of efforts to stem the attacks. Addressing journalists in Paris, Parly said President Emmanuel Macron would lead a commemorative service for the soldiers at the Invalides military hospital and museum in Paris "in the coming days." General Francois Lecointre, speaking alongside Parly, said the "black box" flight data recorders had been recovered from both aircraft.

He did not identify the insurgents, but said the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) -- an affiliate of the Middle East terror group - was the main insurgent force in the area. One of the victims Monday was the son of French Senator Jean-Marie Bockel, a centrist former government minister who sits on the senate's armed forces committee, the father confirmed to AFP.

"These 13 heroes had just one goal: To protect us. I bow my head in front of the pain of their families and comrades," President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter. Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said the soldiers had died for Mali and all Sahel countries, as well as for France.

"The loss is heavy but the peoples of the Sahel share your bereavement," he said in a letter to Macron. France's 4,500-member Barkhane force in Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania, is tasked with building up and training local security forces but also participates in operations against the insurgents.

Yet French officials acknowledge that local security forces remain woefully under-equipped and under-financed for shouldering the anti-jihadist fight despite years of French engagement. And while Britain has provided helicopters and security personnel, and the US offers intelligence support and funding, Paris has failed to convince EU allies to contribute significant troops to the Sahel fight.

Such warnings have given grist to critics who say France risks becoming bogged down in a fight it cannot win without significant new investment in soldiers and material. While most parties back the Barkhane operation, the far-left France Unbowed party called on the government Tuesday to open a "serious and rational discussion to consider the ways out of this war."

But Parly said Monday that "this is not the time for questioning the merit or not of this operation. It's a time for mourning." German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered her "sincere condolences" to the soldiers' families, while Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming EU Commission chief, said "we share the pain of all French people."

"As a former Defence Minister, I know the true value and importance of the work French troops are doing to fight terrorism, for the people of Mali as much as for the people of Europe," von der Leyen said on Twitter. The accident was the heaviest loss for the French army since the 1983 attack on the barracks of a multinational force in Beirut during Lebanon's civil war, which claimed the lives of 58 paratroopers as well as 241 Americans.

It comes after France announced the death last month of Ali Maychou, a Moroccan leader of the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), considered the top jihadist leader in Mali. Since January, more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in jihadist violence in Mali and Burkina Faso, and more than one million people have been internally displaced across the five countries, the UN said this month. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CG govt to launch new Rs 2500 per quintal scheme for paddy

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a new scheme to pay Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers for procuring paddy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He was answering to the discussions on the demand propos...

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019