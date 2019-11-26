International Development News
Development News Edition

26/11 perpetrators still not convicted is an affront to victims: Pompeo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 23:02 IST
26/11 perpetrators still not convicted is an affront to victims: Pompeo
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Remembering the 166 victims, including six Americans, of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that it is an affront to them and their families that its perpetrators have still not been convicted. Pompeo, who was talking to reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, said the cowardly attack "shocked the entire world."

"Today also marks the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack. We remember the 166 innocent victims including six Americans," he said. "It is an affront" to the victims and families that those who did the Mumbai attack "have still not been convicted," Pompeo said.

In a separate tweet, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells expressed deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. "The US honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice," Wells said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Indian-Americans and members of the Pakistani minority and ethnic communities gathered in front of the Embassy of Pakistan to protest against the country's role in supporting cross border terrorist activities. They demanded that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack be brought to justice.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister of

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister ofMaharashtra on November 28 Sena leader....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019