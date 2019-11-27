International Development News
Development News Edition

Star-stricken: Tokyo's famed Jiro sushi restaurant excluded from Michelin guide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:16 IST
Star-stricken: Tokyo's famed Jiro sushi restaurant excluded from Michelin guide
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The tiny basement restaurant that hosted U.S. President Barack Obama and featured in the documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi" is not included in this year's Michelin guide to Tokyo because it no longer accepts reservations from the general public.

Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten, the 10-seat counter restaurant run by the 94-year-old Jiro Ono, widely regarded as one of the world's greatest sushi chefs, had held a three-star rating since Michelin published its first guide to Tokyo dining in 2007. Along with another tiny three-star restaurant, Sushi Saito, Ono's restaurant was not included in the 2020 guide because they no longer accept bookings from the general public, the Michelin Guide said in a statement.

Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten appears to have become the victim of its own renown, particularly among tourists. In the 2011 documentary about Ono and his establishment, the bespectacled chef describes how he massages octopus to make it tender before cooking. The restaurant was established in 1965 by Ono, who still works as a chef, along with his son. The 20-piece "omakase" tasting menu starts at 40,000 yen ($368) plus tax, not including drinks.

On its homepage, Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten said it was no longer taking reservations by telephone, and overseas diners would have to book through their hotel concierge. "As our restaurant can only seat up to 10 guests at a time, this situation is likely to continue," it said. "We will not be able to accept telephone reservations until further notice."

A call to the restaurant before regular opening hours was met with an answering machine message apologizing for no longer accepting bookings. Many Japanese restaurants maintain a policy of admitting visitors only through prior introduction, to avoid trouble over cancellations and payments.

Obama dined at Sukiyabashi Jiro during a 2014 visit, taking a stool alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the narrow wooden counter. The U.S. president declared the meal the "best sushi" he had ever had, according to reports at the time. Despite the exclusion of arguably the world's most famous sushi restaurant from the guide, Michelin said that Tokyo once again is the city with the most starred restaurants in the world, with 226.

"Taking full advantage of its position as a centre for high-quality food, and highly skilled domestic and international chefs who prepare it, Tokyo is likely to continue to lead the world as a city of gastronomy," Paul Perriniaux, the chief executive of Nihon Michelin Tire Co. said. A total of 11 Tokyo restaurants were given the highest three-star rating, Michelin said.

($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019