Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire: army

  • PTI
  • Jerusalem
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel struck a series of military targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday in response to rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army said. "Fighter jets struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip," an army statement said early Wednesday.

It said a weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructure were among the sites targeted. At least two Hamas sites were hit, in addition to one for allied group Islamic Jihad, a security source in Gaza said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Islamists Hamas control Gaza and Israel holds the group responsible for any rockets launched from the strip, even if fired by smaller groups.

The strikes came in response to two rockets fired at Israel late Tuesday, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the army said. The rockets caused sirens to sound around the Israeli town of Sderot, close to the border with Gaza.

The latest incident comes after a brief flare-up between Israel and the Islamist-ruled territory ended two weeks ago. On November 12, Israeli fire killed a top Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, sparking immediate retaliatory rocket fire from the group.

The Israeli military said around 450 rockets were fired at its territory in that episode and air defenses intercepted dozens of them. After two days of clashes that killed 34 Palestinians and no Israelis, a ceasefire began on November 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertise...

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present...

Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Cte dIvoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture...
