Indian experts to visit Afghanistan to further partnership under OPCW mentorship programme

  Updated: 27-11-2019 14:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@OPCW)

A team of Indian experts will soon visit Afghanistan to advance the ongoing cooperation between the two countries under the world chemical weapons watchdog's mentorship and partnership program, a top Indian diplomat has said. Addressing a conference of State Parties of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Tuesday, India's ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of India to OPCW Venu Rajamony said India condemns the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances.

The Hague-based OPCW is an international organization that came into force in 1997 to implement and enforce the terms of the international treaty, which prohibits the use, stockpiling or transfer of chemical weapons by signatory States. It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013. "All perpetrators of such abhorrent acts must be held accountable. At the same time, all investigations into the alleged use of chemical weapons should be impartial, objective and conducted strictly in accordance with the Convention. The impartiality and integrity of the OPCW should be preserved under all circumstances," Rajamony said.

He said Indian experts will soon visit Afghanistan as part of the cooperation between the two national authorities, under the OPCW national authority mentorship/partnership program, the Indian embassy here said in a statement. The Indian authorities have already shared knowledge, skills, and experience with their Afghan counterparts in the first round of the program which was held in New Delhi from April 29 to May 3 this year.

The program facilitates visits between the national authorities who are at different stages of national implementation. "The chemical weapons convention is a unique, non-discriminatory disarmament instrument and a model for elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. As a result of the convention, more than 97 percent of chemical weapon stockpiles declared by possessor States have been eliminated," Rajamony claimed.

The convention now covers 98 percent of the global population, he said. "Achievement of a comprehensive and verifiable ban on chemical weapons hinges on full universality of the convention. Universality is critical to preventing the re-emergence of chemical weapons and its access by non-state actors. We call upon remaining States that are not parties to the convention to consider acceding to the convention at the earliest. We also hope all remaining declared chemical weapons stockpiles will be soon destroyed," he said. India supports adherence to the rules and procedures and established practices under the framework of the convention to preserve its integrity, he said.

"States parties should desist from the politicisation of the OPCW and refrain from raising extraneous matters that divert from the core objective of achieving disarmament and non-proliferation of chemical weapons," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

