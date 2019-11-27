International Development News
17 people killed in road accident in Nepal

  Kathmandu
  27-11-2019
17 people killed in road accident in Nepal

A passenger bus skidded off a hilly road in Western Nepal on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, including eight women, Nepal Police have said. The accident took place in Arghakhachi district when the bus heading towards Butawal city in Rupandehi district turned turtle and rolled down into a 200-meter gorge near Sandhikharka, 550 kilometres West of Kathmandu.

At least 17 people, including eight women, were killed and 10 were injured in the accident on Wednesday evening, they said, adding that three dead bodies were yet to be identified. Those who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to Butawal district hospital for treatment, a Nepal Police official said.

The reason behind the accident was not known immediately. Accidents are common on Nepal's poorly maintained roads, with the number increasing during the festival season when the highways are far busier and public transport overcrowded.

