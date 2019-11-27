International Development News
UPDATE 2-Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vatican's financial regulator, following unprecedented police raids on the organisation as part of an investigation into the purchase of luxury London real estate. Carmelo Barbagallo, 63, former head of supervision at Italy's central bank, succeeds Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart as head of the Vatican's Financial Information Authority (AIF).

Bruelhart left last week after five years in the post when the pope did not renew his mandate. Vatican police entered the offices of the AIF and of the Secretariat of State - the administrative heart of the Catholic Church - on Oct. 1, as part of their investigation of an investment the Secretariat had made in London real estate.

The officers, operating under a search warrant secured by the Vatican's own prosecutor, seized documents, computers and cellphones during the raids. The head of the Secretariat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said last month the property deal had not been transparent and promised to shed light on it. The AIF board has said it did nothing wrong when it looked over the property investment.

The raids prompted concerns in the international financial community about the AIF's ability to keep confidential documents secure. The Toronto-based Egmont Group of financial intelligence units, an informal organisation with about 165 members, then suspended the AIF from using its secure communications network.

Two of the five members of the AIF board resigned to protest against what they saw as a weakening of the AIF's independence as a result of the raids. Bruelhart, who had presided over the board, is a former vice-chair of Egmont. Egmont's acceptance of the Vatican six years ago was seen as a major step forward in cleaning up the Vatican's negative image following years of scandals.

The pope's choice of Barbagallo, a 40-year Bank of Italy veteran, appeared to be an attempt to assuage fears of instability in the AIF. "I intend to reassure the international system of financial information that all cooperation will be given in full respect of the best international standards," Barbagallo said in a statement.

Pope Francis said at the weekend the Vatican was looking forward to a scheduled evaluation next year by Moneyval, a monitoring body of the Council of Europe which has recently given the Vatican's financial reforms mostly positive reviews. Five Vatican employees remain suspended, including AIF director Tommaso di Ruzza. Domenico Giani, Vatican security chief and the pope's bodyguard, resigned later over the leak of a document related to the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

