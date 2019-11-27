International Development News
Development News Edition

Hope for early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel: PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:39 IST
Hope for early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel to move towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution, as he reiterated India's "strong support" for the Palestinian cause on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. "On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, I reiterate India's strong support for the Palestinian cause. I also express our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their efforts to establish a sovereign, independent, viable and United States of Palestine co-existing peacefully with Israel," Modi said in his message.

He said as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people is commemorated, "we hope for an early resumption of the dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution." Recalling his visit to Palestine last year, Modi said the trip contributed "substantially" to further strengthen the historic ties between India and Palestine. "Our enhanced project assistance and capacity building initiatives will continue to contribute to Palestinian nation-building."

During Modi's historic visit to Palestine, the two sides had signed agreements worth around USD 50 million that included setting up of a USD 30 million super specialty hospital. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine. Modi extended his best wishes to the Palestinian people "in their pursuit of statehood, peace, and prosperity."

Earlier this month, India announced its pledge to contribute USD 5 million in 2020 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). In 1977, the UN General Assembly had called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will hold a special meeting on Wednesday in the UN Headquarters in observance of the International Day.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the Day, said that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains one of the most intractable challenges facing the international community. He voiced regret that over the past year, there have been no positive developments, and the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate. He said that the intensification of illegal settlements, demolitions of Palestinian homes and the "pervasive suffering in Gaza must stop".

The establishment of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, as stated in relevant Security Council resolutions, he said. "These actions threaten to undermine the viability of establishing a Palestinian State based on relevant United Nations resolutions. At the same time, the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli civilian populations must cease," he said.

Israel has built about 140 settlements since its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. The US recently said that it no longer believes the Israeli settlements are illegal. Underscoring that there is no viable alternative, Guterres called on Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that will restore faith in the two-State solution.

He voiced the commitment of the United Nations to the Palestinian people in striving to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid warming of Indo-Pacific ocean behind decline in rainfall over north India: Study

Rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific ocean could be the reason behind erratic rainfall patterns with heavy rains pummeling some parts of the world while others, including north India, experiencing declines, a new study has said. The study, led...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday night and invited them for his father Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on...

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants. The citizenship was handed over at the District Collectorate in Jaipur.Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed the L...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack

Updates death toll and quote By Fiston MahambaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist rebels have killed at least 19 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks cau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019