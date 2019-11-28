China summons US envoy, urges US to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill
Beijing, Nov 28 (AFP) China's foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement to "avoid further damage" to relations.
Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a "strong protest" with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States "correct its mistakes and change course", the ministry said in a statement. (AFP) AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
