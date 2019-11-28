International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan store reviews plan for staff to wear menstruation badges after outcry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:57 IST
Japan store reviews plan for staff to wear menstruation badges after outcry
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Japanese department store is reconsidering a plan for employees to wear badges when they're menstruating, which was originally aimed at fostering sympathy among co-workers but triggered a public outcry. The Daimaru Umeda department store in Osaka said on Thursday that it had hoped to encourage bonding by having menstruating staff wear a badge featuring an existing manga character named "Seiri Chan" - loosely translated as "Miss Period".

"We received many complaints from the public. Some of them concerned harassment, and that was definitely not our intention. We're reconsidering plans now," said a male executive who declined to be named. A spokesperson was not immediately available. The backlash comes as cases of workplace harassment have come under the spotlight in Japan, amid a shrinking workforce and changing values about gender roles and work-life balance. Companies are increasingly and publicly being criticized for bullying and gender discrimination.

The Daimaru executive said the store had not intended to make the badge compulsory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Policies, programmes that brought us success, don't change them before Olympics: Jaspal Rana

Indias junior team pistol coach Jaspal Rana feels the national shooting federation will be better off not tinkering with the existing policies and programmes that brought the country a record 15 Olympic quotas. The likes of Manu Bhakar, Chi...

'New lab grown bacteria consume carbon dioxide'

Researchers have engineered a new bacterial strain that consumes carbon dioxide for energy instead of complex organic compounds, an advance that may lead to future projects to lower atmospheric levels of the greenhouse gas using microbes. T...

Turkey: 2 soldiers killed in mortar fire from Syria

Ankara, Nov 28 AP A mortar attack targeting a Turkish military post near the border with Syria has killed two soldiers, Turkeys defense ministry said Thursday. The ministry said Turkish artillery units immediately returned fire across the b...

Directing films not a gender-specific job: Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan said making films is not a gender-specific job and she rejected the tag of being a woman director right from the outset. Farah, who made her directorial debut with the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019